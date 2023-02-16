A man has been jailed for stabbing another man in the neck after a row about a missing jumper.

Connor Johnson stabbed the victim in the neck and shoulder before fleeing the scene in Lincoln.

Officers were called to Larchwood Crescent in June 2022 after reports that an argument had broken out between two men.

On arrival, they found a man in his late 20s with stab wounds to his neck and shoulder. He was treated in hospital.

Johnson fled the scene and ditched his knife - but he was found and arrested within an hour. The knife believed to have been used was also found quickly.

The 21-year-old was charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon after he stabbed another man.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.