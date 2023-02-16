Individual officers will not face any punishment for the handling of Star Hobson's case, according to the police watchdog.

An investigation into the actions of West Yorkshire Police following the death of the Bradford toddler has concluded that no officers will face disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges.

Star was 16 months-old when she died in September 2020 following months of abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother's partner.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has highlighted ten areas of learning for West Yorkshire Police to improve how it responds to reports of child abuse and neglect.

It comes after two reports of abuse were made to police by Star's father - who had photos and videos of Star's injuries.

Star died after being repeatedly attacked at a flat in Keighley.

Her mother, 20-year-old Frankie Smith, is serving a 12-year sentence for causing or allowing her death. Smith's partner, Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.

A review into her death found a number of failings in the way that the authorities in Bradford dealt with Star's case.

Thea Walton, regional director of the IOPC, said that their investigation "did highlight some considerable learning" for the police, but that there is "no evidence to suggest West Yorkshire Police caused [Star's] death".

She added: "The responsibility for Star’s death lies squarely with the two women who have been sentenced and we hope that our recommendations will help ensure any potential future opportunities to safeguard children are not missed."

On Monday, 13 February, an inquest into Star's death concluded as senior coroner Martin Fleming said he was "satisfied there has been a sufficient level of public scrutiny".

