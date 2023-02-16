A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leeds.

Police were called to Compton Road in Harehills shortly after 3am on Wednesday, 15 February, after reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, who has now been named as 27-year-old Daneiko Ferguson, was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the early hours of this morning.

SIO Damian Roebuck said: " Our investigation into the murder of Daneiko continues and we are now holding a man in custody for questioning.

"I am still very much appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information to come forwards and speak with us."

Increased stop and search powers were put in place in Harehills at 2pm on the day of the stabbing following "recent violent incidents" and will remain in place for an initial 24 hour period.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.