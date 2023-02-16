Police have arrested a wanted man with a missing ear after a major search.

West Yorkshire Police first appealed to find Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, on 24 January. He was wanted in connection with a "serious offence".

A reported sighting of the 41-year-old in Leeds on 4 February sparked a renewed search and Poppleton was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Dale Poppleton, 41, from Bradford who was appealed as wanted for serious offences has been arrested this afternoon."

