Wanted Bradford man with half an ear arrested after major police search

Dale Poppleton was arrested following a police appeal. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Police have arrested a wanted man with a missing ear after a major search.

West Yorkshire Police first appealed to find Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, on 24 January. He was wanted in connection with a "serious offence".

A reported sighting of the 41-year-old in Leeds on 4 February sparked a renewed search and Poppleton was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Dale Poppleton, 41, from Bradford who was appealed as wanted for serious offences has been arrested this afternoon."

'Distinctive' man with half an ear being sought by police over serious offence

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.