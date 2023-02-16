A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of three children at a house in Huddersfield.

A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries at the house on Walpole Road on 6 February.

A 34-year-old woman, who was also treated for injuries, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

She appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

She will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 21 February.

The three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the two-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries at Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police say all three children are currently recovering.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.