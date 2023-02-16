The largest ever dinosaur footprint in Yorkshire belonged to a giant carnivore stopping for a rest 166 million years ago.

Scientists said the metre-long fossil discovered in Burniston Bay, near Scarborough, was likely from a Megolosaurus.

The footprint, which is the largest ever found in Yorkshire, was discovered in 2021.

Since, researchers have uncovered that " the unusual footprint appears to capture the moment that the dinosaur rested or crouched down some 166 million years ago".

The footprint was made by a theropod similar to a Megalosaurus. Credit: University of Manchester

The fossil is now set to go on display at Scarborough's Rotunda Museum.

Archaeologist Marie Woods, who is a co-author of the study, found the giant footprint while she was out collecting shellfish.

She said: " I couldn’t believe what I was looking at, I had to do a double take.

"I have seen a few smaller prints when out with friends, but nothing like this."

Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist at the University of Manchester, said that the footprint belonged to "a real Jurassic giant" and that it had revealed new information about the behaviour of dinosaurs.

He added: "Features of the footprint may even suggest that this large predator was squatting down before standing up.

"It’s fun to think this dinosaur might well have been strolling along a muddy coastal plain one lazy Sunday afternoon in the Jurassic."

