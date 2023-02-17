Play Brightcove video

Report by Martin Fisher.

A grandad has gone viral after building homes for the family of mice living at the end of the garden.

Gez Robinson, from Rotherham, started building houses for his furry friends in lockdown to help battle loneliness and bring a smile to people's faces.

Now, he livestreams his creations to a worldwide audience with the help of his grandchildren.

Gez told ITV News: "Before I do anything else I come home, have a cup of tea, fill the bird feeders up and then come and film the mice.

"It's like watching a soap like Coronation Street and people wait for it now. If you look at the comments on Facebook it's brilliant, it really is."

His daily livestream attracts viewers from all around the world and has over 180,000 followers.

He said: "It's helped them through these lockdowns and other troubles in the world.

"It's just something to give them a smile because I always chuckle on my videos and laugh because the mice make me laugh."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.