There is major disruption across Yorkshire as Storm Otto rages throughout the region.

The storm has left many trains and planes cancelled - with road closures in place.

More than 1300 properties are without power in Ripon as the region is hit by high winds caused by Storm Otto.

Northern Powergrid says the outage is affecting properties in the HG4 postcode and they are not expecting to get the area reconnected until 7pm on Friday.

They added that they were providing catering vans with hot drinks for people to come and keep warm.

It comes as large parts of the region are covered by a yellow Met Office weather warning until the afternoon, as gusts could reach 75mph.

Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and Huddersfield due to a plastic sheet obstructing the overhead lines.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "The object caught in the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Huddersfield has now been removed, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 65 minutes or diverted whilst service recovers."

Meanwhile, two lorries have overturned on A1(M) in North Yorkshire causing delays for drivers.

The road is closed Northbound between 51 for Leeming and 52 for Catterick after a crash which happened at around 6.15am.

The incident has also closed a lane on the Southbound carriageway.

The road is also shut Northbound near Boroughbridge due to another overturned lorry between junction 58 and 49.

Elsewhere the Humber Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles like caravans and wind vulnerable vehicles like motorcycles. There is a 30mph limit for other vehicles.

Leeds Bradford Airport said in a statement: "At present LBA is open, though there is disruption to services due to adverse weather.

"Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights. Updates are available on our live arrivals and departures website page and via social media."