A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after "brutally" killing his next door neighbour in Sheffield.

Officers were called to South Road in High Green in January 2021 to reports of a man with extensive head injuries.

Lee Phillips, 45, died as he was being taken to hospital. A post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of a bleed to the brain "caused by a catastrophic blow".

Lee Phillips died from extensive head injuries. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

His next door neighbour, William Parr, was arrested at the scene.

The 27-year-old claimed he had been acting in self defence, but police said there were no injuries on Mr Phillips' hands or knuckles to suggest that he had punched or assaulted Parr.

Mr Phillips' family said in a statement: "Today has been a long time coming. Me and my family feel justice has been served despite still suffering our grief.

"This is something I will never forget and must live with for the rest of my life."

Parr has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since Monday, 7 February. He has now been found guilty of manslaughter and remanded in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.