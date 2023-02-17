Play Brightcove video

A man has been seriously injured due to a fallen tree as Storm Otto hits Yorkshire.

The man in his fifties was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell on Endcliffe Vale Road in Sheffield.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Friday, 17 February. A property nearby was also damaged.

The road is currently closed and emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "A man in his 50s was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The council and GeoAmey are also currently in attendance. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes whilst the road is closed."

It comes as storm force winds hit across Yorkshire.

