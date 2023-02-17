A man has been jailed for filming himself sexually abusing a four-year-old girl and sharing it online.

Keenan Ridgway, from Skegness, shared almost 30,000 indecent images and videos of children online - including 42 of the young girl.

The 21-year-old became the subject of an investigation in August 2021 after he sent videos of the child abuse to another offender who was arrested in Miami.

Before abusing the young child, Ridgway had emailed the online user to say that he had sent all the videos he had, but promised he would be "making new soon so you'll be the first person to be sent them".

The National Crime Agency linked the images and videos back to Ridgway and confirmed that it was him in the videos.

Further investigations found another 355 indecent images and videos on his phone, on top of the 30,000 he had uploaded online.

Ridgway was charged with 16 offences, including three counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts each of taking and possessing indecent images of children, six counts of distributing indecent images of children, and possession of prohibited imagery.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to six years and three months in prison.

He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and is also subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Martin Ludlow, from the National Crime Agency, said: "Ridgway sexually abused a young child in circumstances where she should have been safe.

"His actions have caused trauma to those involved, the impact of which may be felt long after he has served his sentence."

