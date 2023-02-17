Australian police have denied finding a body in the Outback linked to a British backpacker who was murdered more than 20 years ago.

Peter Falconio, from Huddersfield, was killed aged 28 while travelling near Alice Springs in July 2001. His girlfriend Joanne Lees was assaulted at gunpoint.

Reports today have claimed that bone fragments were found near to the location where authorities believe Mr Falconio's body was dumped.

The police have denied finding human remains near to the site of Mr Falconio's murder.

However, Northern Territory Police has denied that any human remains have been found by them, adding that they are "not currently" conducting a search.

In a statement they said: " No human remains have been located by Northern Territory Police, and a search is not currently being conducted.

"Current media reports are factually incorrect."

Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of murdering Mr Falconio and assaulting Ms Lees. He is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, which has never been found despite extensive searches by Northern Territory Police.

Remains discovered in 2003, 2004 and 2007 were determined not to be related to Mr Falconio.

Ms Lees, from Huddersfield, returned to the Outback for the first time in 15 years in February 2017 in the hope of finding the body.

The then 43-year-old said she wanted to "bring him home" as she returned to the scene of the shooting for an Australian television show special.

