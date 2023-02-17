A Porsche has been crushed by a fallen tree as Storm Otto hits Yorkshire.

The luxury car was parked in Harrogate when the tree fell and crushed it.

It comes as major disruption spreads throughout Yorkshire - with wind speeds reaching over 80mph.

Trains have been disrupted between Leeds and Huddersfield due to obstructions on the overhead lines.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes have been left without power as winds affect homes in North Yorkshire.

