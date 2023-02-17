A motorway in North Yorkshire was closed after a lorry overturned amid the raging storm.

The road was shut between 51 for Leeming and 52 for Catterick after the crash which happened at around 6.15am.

Emergency services were on the scene.

The incident had also closed one lane on the Southbound carriageway of the A1(M) near junction 51.

It comes as the region is hit by high winds caused by Storm Otto.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across parts of Yorkshire and the Humber.

Elsewhere the Humber Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles and wind-vulnerable vehicles like caravans and motorcycles. There is a 30mph limit for other vehicles.