An investigation is underway after an Akita-type puppy was found dead near Halifax with appalling injuries thought to have been caused by dog-fighting.

Around 50 puncture wounds were visible on the puppy's body and he also had a large injury to one ear.

The black and white pup, believed to be about eight months old, was found at Withens Road, at Wainstalls by a member of the public on Monday 13 February 2023.

He was taken to the vets who contacted the RSPCA due to the extent of its injuries.

RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby said that the puppy's injuries were "shocking and appalling" and that they would like to thank the caring member of the public for stopping to help with this "distressing incident."

She said: "We don't know how long the puppy may have been suffering in this terrible state before he was found and we are urgently appealing to anyone who may recognise this dog, or who was in the location and saw suspicious behaviour, to get in touch.

"At this stage we think he may have been dumped because his owner didn't want to take him to a vet to get his injuries treated, although we think the more likely scenario is that he has been fighting deliberately with another dog."

Anyone with information which can help the investigation is urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

Dog fighting was outlawed in England in 1835 but still goes on today.

The RSPCA is the country's leading organisation in tackling this cruel and barbaric practice and officers from its undercover Special Operations Unit (SOU) investigate reports, rescue dogs and prosecute perpetrators.

Anyone with information about suspected dog-fighting should contact the charity’s 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

