A pedestrian has suffered 'extensive life-threatening injuries' after a crash in Leeds.

It happened on Kirkstall Lane, close to Headingley Cricket ground at around 10:55pm on Friday 17 February.

A police spokesperson said a black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling in the direction of Queenswood Drive away from the Headingley area when it was in collision with a male pedestrian who was crossing on a zebra crossing.

The pedestrian, aged in his twenties, is being treated in hospital following the crash.

The driver of the Corsa has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or witnessed how the vehicle was being driven in the run-up to the collision, to get in touch.

