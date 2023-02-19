Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy: MEN Media

Police say they're investigating anti-social behaviour on a housing estate in Hull which led them to close a busy road on Saturday 18 February.

Groups of young men on motorbikes could be seen doing wheelies, riding without helmets and cutting in front of cars in the Hall Road area of Orchard Park.

Officers closed part of the road between Courtland Road and Greenwood Avenue, and a dispersal order was put in place. The road reopened at around 3.10pm on Saturday.

Police officers will continue patrolling the area throughout the weekend to provide reassurance to local residents.

They are reviewing CCTV footage of the disruption and says antisocial behavious will not be tolerated.

In a statement, Policing Chief Inspector Derek Hussain said: "Nobody should be made to feel scared or fearful in their own community and whilst these are a small number of isolated incidents involving antisocial behaviour and criminal damage, I’d like to reassure residents we are listening, this behaviour is not accepted and it will not be tolerated.

"For the last two years my team have been making progress tackling antisocial behaviour and other related crimes whilst working alongside the local community.

"The progress that has been made, for the most part has been positive, however, we are aware of the concerns raised by residents in relation to a small number of incidents of antisocial behaviour that have been reported to us these past few weeks and we are taking action.

"We have taken a number of measures including additional patrols, working with partnering agencies to ensure the impact on residents is minimised and we continue on the front foot in our efforts to target those who engage in criminality in our local communities.

"Yesterday (Saturday 18 February) residents will have noticed an increased police presence including our neighbourhood policing team, roads policing officers, and police dogs within the vicinity of Hall Road, Hull as a small group of individuals are reported to have engaged in antisocial behaviour.

"As a result, immediate action was taken, a road closure was put in place between Courtland Road and Greenwood Avenue and a dispersal order was also issued. Officers are exploring a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage of the area identifying those involved to ensure that further appropriate action can be taken."

