Detectives investigating the murder of a Daneiko Ferguson in Leeds have made three more arrests.

The 27-year-old was found with stab wounds on Compton Road, Harehills shortly after 3am on Wednesday 15 February. He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police has arrested two men and a woman in connection with his murder as enquiries continue.

The men, aged 31 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday 15 February.

They were arrested overnight and into Sunday morning, and police say they are continuing activity at crime scenes in Harehills today as part of the continuing investigation.

An 18-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case has been released with no further action.

Senior Investigating Officer, Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Daneiko’s murder and those have resulted in three more arrests.

"Officers are reviewing extensive CCTV footage recovered from the area and have observed a number of individuals in the Harehills Lane area around the time of the murder.

Compton Road in Harehills, in Leeds, was cordoned off.

"These are potentially key witnesses and may not realise what they have seen or heard is relevant to the investigation. I would ask anyone who was in the area on foot or in a vehicle to make contact with the incident room"

He added: "We remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the Compton Road area or nearby between 1.30am- 3.30am and saw either the assault or any suspicious activity, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could aid enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

