Police officers in Barnsley are appealing for information after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a serious collision on Saturday 18 February.

It happened at 10.55am on Broadcarr Road at the junction with Burying Lane in the Holyland area of the town.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.55am, a collision took place between a black Mercedes and white Honda Jazz, on Broadcarr Road at the junction with Burying Lane.

"The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, has suffered life threatening injuries.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with footage of the incident or either vehicle prior. If you have any info which could help, please contact us. The incident number is 352 of 18 Feb."

