A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was found injured in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Claro Road at around 12.15am on Sunday 19 February where a young man had "significant injuries".

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder a short time later. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Nichola Holden, said: "We know local residents are likely to be concerned by this incident and I hope the quick arrest of a suspect will go some way to reassure them.

"We believe this to be an isolated event with both teenagers known to each other and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding it.”

"Several witnesses have been spoken to or interviewed by officers investigating this incident and we are confident we have spoken to everyone we need to.

"However, if you have any other information which you feel may be relevant, please contact police as soon as possible."

Police are also urging people to avoid speculating about the incident on social media.