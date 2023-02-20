A man has been arrested over sex attacks on two schoolgirls within a week.

The 28-year-old, from Rotherham, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on Sunday.

It comes after police stepped up patrols following an attack on a 13-year-old girl as she walked through woodland in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield at around 8am on 8 February.

Officers later released the route she took as they hunted her attacker.

Six days later another girl, aged 14, was sexually assaulted on a bus in Rotherham.

The man has been bailed with conditions while South Yorkshire Police continue their investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.