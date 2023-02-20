Police have launched a murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a street in Huddersfield.

The teenager was found lying on the ground with serious injuries in Kings Mill Lane in the early hours of this morning. He died later in hospital.

A 37-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain in custody.

A 19-year woman has also been arrested in connection with the investigation

Somerset Road and Dog Kennel Bank remained closed on Monday afternoon.

Police have been at the scene throughout the day. Credit: MEN Media

Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said officers were carrying out "fast moving enquiries".

"We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder inquiry," he said.

Extra police patrols are being carried out in the area.

Det Supt Stuart Bainbridge, of Kirklees Police, said: "We do recognise the concern knife crime causes in neighbourhoods and have extensive work ongoing across Kirklees with colleagues, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this kind of offending and take action against those who carry knives.

"Tackling knife crime remains our number one priority in the district and all necessary resources are being employed to achieve it.”

