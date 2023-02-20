Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious injuries in a street in Huddersfield.

A police cordon is in place in King's Mill Lane at Aspley, following the discovery of the man in the early hours of Monday. Somerset Road and Dog Kennel Bank have been closed while enquiries continue.

Police presence in the area Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 3.57am today a report was received of a male lying on the ground in Kings Mill Lane, Huddersfield. The male was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital."Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around these times is asked to contact Kirklees CID.

