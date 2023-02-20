An ex-boxer who murdered a young father by stabbing him in the head with a blunt screwdriver in a churchyard has been jailed for life.

Melusi Madaweni killed 26-year-old Billy Pearson in the grounds of Chesterfield Parish Church, also known as the Crooked Spire, in the early hours of 7 August last year.

Madaweni refused to attend court for the sentencing, but in a statement Billy Pearson's mother spoke of the heartbreak he had caused.

She said: "I still can't believe that Billy is gone, it does not seem real.

"We lived together, I keep expecting him to walk back in through the door. He had his whole life ahead of him.

"No parent should have to bury their child, but to lose them like this in such a violent and horrible way is cruel."

Mr Pearson leaves behind a three-year-old daughter. In her statement, Mrs Pearson added: "She knows he is gone and not coming back but she can't seem to process it. She told me not to worry as Daddy is on the moon, looking over us, and it breaks my heart.

"She will never get to know and grow up with him."

Derby Crown Court heard Mr Pearson was out with friends in Chesterfield when they came across Madaweni in the churchyard and the pair argued.

The conversation became heated when one of Mr Pearson's friends accused Madaweni of selling them fake drugs.

He left the scene and returned to his home in Chester Street, Chesterfield, arming himself with two screwdrivers and taking with him a balaclava and fingerless gloves, returning to the town centre to search for Mr Pearson.

After finding him Madaweni stabbed him in the head, penetrating his brain. His life support machine was turned off six days later.

After a two-week trial earlier this month, a jury took less than an hour to unanimously reject Madaweni's account that Mr Pearson had taken the screwdrivers to the scene and that he had returned to the town centre to give them back.

Sentencing the 30-year-old, Judge Robert Egbuna told the court the murder was a "callous and brutal act". He told Madaweni: "You adopted a boxer's stance to generate as much speed and power as one could, and struck downward toward Billy Pearson's head."

He added: "Regardless of the reasons that led to the returning to Melusi Madaweni's home, arming himself with two screwdrivers and searching for Billy Pearson, this was a death in my view borne out of anger, having heard the evidence, and a desire for revenge.

"It was a senseless killing. You have caused untold misery due to your rage."

Kevin Hegarty KC, mitigating, said that Madaweni moved to the UK from his birthplace of Harare, Zimbabwe, aged 17 and after having some success as a boxer, later became involved in drug-taking, before moving to Chesterfield to distance himself from criminality.

Mr Hegarty said: "There is a history of paranoia, but nothing that raises anything close to a defence to the charges that he faces. His animosity towards Billy Pearson was shortlived and only arose half an hour before the death."

Madaweni was given a minimum sentence of 25 years.

A second charge of possessing an offensive weapon will lie on the file. The judge also asked for six Derbyshire Constabulary officers involved in the case to be commended for their investigation.

