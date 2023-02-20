Drivers will no longer be warned about the location of all speed cameras following changes to law enforcement in West Yorkshire.

Under current rules, signs are installed on roads where fixed cameras or enforcement vans are used to monitor speed.

But the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership said some sites would now be enforced without signs.

Paul Jeffrey, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We won't routinely use signage warning of speed enforcement at the places that we actually deploy cameras ... signage which warns of speed enforcement isn't required in law and the absence of signs isn't a defence to anybody facing a speeding prosecution."

In another major change, cameras may be installed in locations where there is particular concern about speeding, even if there is no history of serious crashes.

They may also be installed at roadworks sites to protect the workers.

Mr Jeffrey added: "The reality is that every day our officers and the NHS see the devastating impact of people driving at excessive and inappropriate speeds.

"These changes will ensure that safety cameras are used more effectively to encourage safe driver behaviour, prevent crashes and save lives."

Alice Greenwood was 12 when she was killed in 2008 Credit: Family photo

Last year 65 people died and more than 5,000 were injured in collisions in West Yorkshire.

Ian Greenwood, from Pontefract, whose 12-year-old daughter Alice was killed by a speeding driver in 2008, is backing the changes.

He said: "It was devastating for many families .... the ripple effect of such a tragic event when everybody was affected was truly, truly tragic and everybody that's involved, family, friends the emergency services who have to deal with all that carnage.

"We just live our lives differently now because of that."

Alison Lowe, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said: "We all have a part to play in making our roads safer, both the authorities and the road users.

"All of us have a responsibility to make our roads safer and avoid the misery and devastation that [dangerous driving] can cause, and we can only tackle this successfully together."

