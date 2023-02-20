Detectives say the death of a woman is being treated as suspicious after her body was found when officers forced their way into a house.

Police found the woman dead in the property on Skelton Close, Sheffield, shortly after 8am on 20 February.

She has yet to be formally identified. A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said there had been extra patrols in the area as investigations took place.

He added: "It’s really important we build as full a picture as possible of events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body this morning, so we want to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks.

"News like this always comes as a shock to the local community and there will be an increased police presence over the coming days while we gather enquiries and speak to local residents."

