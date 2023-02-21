Multiple further arrests have been made by detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Huddersfield.

The badly injured boy, aged 17, was found in Kings Mill Lane in the early hours of 20 February. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died later that morning.

Six people have now been arrested in connection with the incident. Two youths aged 15 and 19 were arrested later the same day on suspicion of murder. A boy aged 14 and a 37-year-old man were earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman have also been arrested. All remain in custody.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for information as a range of investigations continue into the murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes who is leading the investigation said it was a targeted attack.

In a statment, he said: “Detectives and our colleagues at Kirklees Police are doing everything possible to investigate this targeted and fatal attack on a young victim, and we are continuing with a range of fast moving and detailed enquiries.

"More arrests have been made but I am very much continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am on Monday or has any footage which can assist enquiries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.