Part of the M180 is closed Eastbound after a four-vehicle crash near Thorne in Doncaster which involved two lorries.

The motorway is shut between junction 1 and junction 2 after the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm on Monday 20 February.

National Highways says the recovery work is "complex and protracted" and is likely to last until midday on Tuesday.

National Highways says one of the lorries involved is having to be dismantled and removed Credit: National Highways

One of the lorries involved in the crash needs to be dismantled rather than recovered in the usual way.

There has also been a diesel spillage across the first two lanes and 50 metres of the central reservation barrier has been damaged.

National Highways is expecting delays in the area as traffic builds during rush hour.