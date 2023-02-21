A fresh appeal for information into the disappearance of a 72-year-old woman is being launched by her MP - almost six years since she was last seen.

Cathryn Holdsworth was captured on CCTV using her walking frame at her local Tesco store in Halifax on 9 September 2017.

It is believed she made her way back to her home in Illingworth as the frame and her belongings were found there. But she has never been seen or heard of since.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has now led a debate in Westminster as a reminder that the case remains unsolved and to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Lynch said: “I’m concerned and saddened that we still don’t know what has happened to Cathryn as a vulnerable older woman nearly six years after her disappearance.

“The debate today is a direct appeal to the general public to think back to 2017. If there is anything at all they think might be relevant to the police investigation, then please do get in touch.”

Ms Holdsworth lived alone in the Illingworth area of Halifax and almost always left the house with the assistance of a walking frame. She lived with a number of ailments which required her to take regular medication and has been described as vulnerable by those who knew her.

She is 5'2" and of medium build, with what has been described as very short "speckled" grey hair.

Captured on CCTV - the last confirmed sighting of Cathryn Hodgson Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The visit to the Tesco store was the last confirmed sighting of Cathryn, who was reported missing 10 days later on 19 September when neighbours had grown increasingly concerned that they couldn’t reach her.

Cathryn had links to Blackpool and Cornwall as well as the Brighouse area where she owned a property.

Ms Lynch added: "There have been extensive investigations throughout this period but lines of inquiry haven’t provided the answers we need to understand what has happened to Cathryn."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.