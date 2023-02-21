Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found by officers who forced entry into a house in Sheffield.

The body was found in the property in Skelton Close shortly after 8am yesterday morning (20 February).

A man and woman, both in their 40s, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. Both are from Woodhouse and remain in police custody.

The dead woman has not yet been formally identified and a forensic post mortem examination is expected to happen this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said there had been a "heightened police presence" in and around Skelton Close since the discovery as they try to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

"Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days, while we gather information and speak to local residents," he said.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body to reach out to us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks. If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...