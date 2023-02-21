A woman accused of attempting to murder three children has made her first crown court appearance.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries at a house in Huddersfield earlier this month.

Appearing via video link at Leeds Crown Court on 21 February, the woman spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the three attempted murder charges during the brief hearing and was remanded in custody.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC set a provisional trial date of 17 July with the next hearing scheduled for 28 April.

