Video report by Martin Fisher

A woman aiming to complete 100 marathons in 100 days says she's "definitely going to make it" despite battling injuries.

Vicky Hogg from Doncaster has already raised over £5,000 for charities across South Yorkshire, completing 42 marathon distances since she first set off in January.

"It's a massive strain on my body," said Vicky. "It's the working, and then having to go out when you really don't want to go out, especially when the weather's bad."

Vicky has been joined by friends and family throughout the challenge, and even got early support from Doncaster's own champion boxer Terri Harper during her eighth marathon.

But experienced runner Vicky faced a significant setback when she tore her achilles tendon before she'd even completed 10 days.

Originally aiming to run the entire challenge, she was forced to adapt, and has so far managed to complete 26.2 miles each day using a combination of an exercise bike, hand cycle and bicycle when she hasn't been able to walk or run.

She even managed to do some of the distance on a pool-based treadmill while doing rehabilitation work.

As she approaches the halfway point, she's confident she'll complete the challenge.

"After what I've been through these last 42 days, I'm definitely going to make it, there's no stopping me!" she said.

