Police have named a woman who was found dead at a property in Sheffield.

Sarah Brierley, 49, was found with serious head injuries after police forced entry into a house on Skelton Close shortly after 8am yesterday morning (20 February).

A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Both are from Woodhouse and remain in police custody.

Police forced their way into a property in Skelton Close yesterday, where the body of Sarah Brierley was found. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles who is overseeing the investigation said: “We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death. Our officers are working hard to piece this together and two people remain in custody and are assisting with our enquiries.

“Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days while we gather information and speak to residents. We continue to ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

