A boy who was seriously injured in an attack in Harrogate has died two days later, police have confirmed.

The teenager was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday, 19 February, following the incident on Claro Road.

North Yorkshire Police said he died on Tuesday.

Det Supt Wayne Fox, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "I can now confirm that the inquiry has been declared a murder investigation. North Yorkshire Police will not, at this stage, be taking steps to name the victim. However, our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.

“A large inquiry team has been formed to progress the investigation. This includes specialist officers who will offer support to the victim’s family."

He urged people to avoid speculating about the case on social media.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and appeared in court on Tuesday, when he was remanded in custody until 14 March.