Police have warned drivers about an abnormal load travelling at low speed through Lincolnshire.

Officers will escort vehicles measuring 76m in length from Caenby Corner to the Viking Link HVDC Converter Station in Spalding on Sunday, 25 February.

Weighing 368 tonnes and measuring more than 5.3m wide, the load will travel at around 15mph.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Due to its width and for safety reasons, other than escort vehicles, there is little opportunity to let any other vehicles pass-by.

"We’re advising anyone whose journey may be affected to consider planning an alternative route."

The convoy will leave Caenby Corner at around 8.15 am. It will travel south down the A15, turning left at Riseholme roundabout before moving along the Eastern Bypass to the A15 at Waddington.

From there it will travel the A17 to Holdingham, onto Bicker Bar and then along the A52 to Donington.

It is likely to arrive at its destination mid-afternoon.

The convoy is the last of a series of abnormal loads being taken to the Viking Link, an electricity link connecting Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire and Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark.

Viking Link will be around 765km long and will allow electricity to be exchanged between the two countries.

