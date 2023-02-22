A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Leeds.

Daneiko Ferguson, 27, died at hospital after being found with stab wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, February 15.

Alga Lutondo, 31, of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning charged with murder.

Two men, aged 28 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released on bail.

