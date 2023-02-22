Two arrests over fight at Stamford bus station
Two people have been arrested after a man was repeatedly stabbed in a fight at a bus station.
Violence broke out at Stamford bus station on Tuesday evening involving a group of people who got out of two vehicles and others who were already there.
The fight is then reported to have spilled onto the street.
Police found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He is in a serious condition in hospital.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Another 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses.
