Two people have been arrested after a man was repeatedly stabbed in a fight at a bus station.

Violence broke out at Stamford bus station on Tuesday evening involving a group of people who got out of two vehicles and others who were already there.

The fight is then reported to have spilled onto the street.

Police arrested two people after the incident. Credit: @RutStamSound

Police found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He is in a serious condition in hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Another 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses.

