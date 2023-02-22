Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Huddersfield after police made a seventh arrest.

Harley Brown was attacked on Kings Mill Lane in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, his family said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

They added: "Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time."

Harley was stabbed to death on Kings Mill Lane. Credit: MEN Media

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Two males, aged 15 and 19, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females, aged 17 and 19, who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information.