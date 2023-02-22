The widow of a father-of-three who died after being hit by a car as he walked their dog has paid tribute to "the best dad".

Steven Fowler, aged 44, suffered fatal injuries when he was knocked down by 74-year-old Margaret Atkinson on a zebra crossing in Wharf Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire on 14 February last year. The car was travelling at around 14mph at the time.

Atkinson was convicted of causing death by careless driving when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Fowler's widow Amanda said her husband had been a "brilliant" dad to their three children, Sam, aged 20, 15-year-old Lottie and Maisie, 12.

"Steven’s death has had a huge impact on the whole family," she said.

"Even though he was a laid-back and very quiet man, our house feels so quiet and empty without him. He was the best dad and would always put his children first."

Mr Fowler served in the RAF, including spells in Iraq and Afghanistan, before working as a security guard and then becoming a full-time carer for Amanda, who has cerebral palsy.

She said: "It says a lot about him that he was willing to give up much of his own life and freedom in order to look after me.

“Now I am reliant on my parents and teenage children for help.”

Mr Fowler was walking with his father and dog at the time of the incident. He was taken to hospital in Sheffield but died two days later.

Atkinson, of Clarborough, near Retford, was fined £734 and banned from driving for three years.

PC Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Amanda and the rest of Steven’s family and friends. They have behaved with dignity throughout the past year and I hope the finalisation of this case offers some closure for them."