A woman has died and a man was seriously injured after a car crashed into a bus stop.

Police were called to Stanningley Road at the junction of Cockshott Lane, Leeds, at around 8.30am on Wednesday after a Volkswagen Golf collided with the bus stop.

A female pedestrian died at the scene. Another pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 25-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said roads would be closed for most of the day. Motorists are being warned to use alternative routes.