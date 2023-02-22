Police say a woman who was found dead in a house in Sheffield after officers forced their way in had suffered fatal head injuries.

Sarah Brierley, 49, was found dead in a property in Skelton Close shortly after 8am on Monday. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was head injuries.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both arrested on Monday, have been released on bail.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace and we continue to urge anyone with any information about Sarah’s death to get in touch."