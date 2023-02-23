Play Brightcove video

Report by Adam Fowler

The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tenerife are launching a legal challenge after Spanish prosecutors dropped their investigation into her death.

Michelle Exton and her mother, Ann, from Dronfield in North Derbyshire, were on holiday when they were hit by a van that mounted a pavement in December.

The driver left the scene leaving Mrs Exton, 50, with fatal head injuries and Ann, 75, seriously injured.

Despite witnesses providing statements and a damaged wing mirror left at the crash site, a Spanish court deemed there was not enough evidence to continue the investigation.

Ann said: "Nothing can bring Michelle back, but it would be nice to know that he's been punished for what he has done."

The last photograph of Michelle and her mother, Ann. Credit: Family handout

MIchelle's daughter Sophia said there were still people keen to help the investigation. She said: "Even if it is a dead end. How many dead ends you have to go through to get the right outcome? There's still people providing information that isn't being looked into."

Michelle and Ann were on a road near a golf course in the south of the island when the incident happened at about 8.30pm local time on Sunday, 11 December.

The van driver briefly got out and saw the two women on the ground, before driving off.

He was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and bald, or shaven headed.

The family have been told that the police believe that the van could have been a Renault Traffic, a Nissan Primastar or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

The damaged wing mirror was left at the scene.

Three weeks after the incident a judge stayed the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were effectively barred from investigating further.

Ann said: "I can't stop thinking about Michelle - the images I've got of Michelle all the time. Going to bed, waking up is her laying there in that road after he'd hit her. I don't sleep very much. It's just heartbreaking to lose your daughter."

The family are being backed by law firm Irwin Mitchell. Solicitor James Riley said: "Tenerife's not a big place [Sophia] has been getting information informally through from social media, from people. We just want to make sure that absolutely every avenue of investigation is pursued before the investigation is closed."

The Spanish authorities have yet to respond to requests for comment.

