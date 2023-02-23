A mountain climber and his dog are missing in Scotland after failing to return home, police have said.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, and his beagle, Bane, travelled from Featherstone in West Yorkshire on Saturday to Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, arriving at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood he was planning to climb the 1,000m mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr and return home on Tuesday 21 February.

His car, a black Peugeot 208, was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe.

Mr Sambrook has not made contact with anyone since arriving in Glencoe.

Kyle and his dog, Bane, were planning to climb Buachaille Etive Mòr on Tuesday. Credit: Police Scotland

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with ash blond short hair, and ginger blond stubble, blue eyes and a West Yorkshire accent.

At the time he went missing, he was believed to be wearing khaki and black hiking boots, khaki and black outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded waterproof jacket and a grey beanie hat. He was carrying a grey and yellow backpack and a green tent he was planning to use.

Police Scotland have asked anyone who may have been in the area and saw Mr Sambrook and his dog to contact them on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...