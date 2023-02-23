Teenagers charged with murder of 17-year-old Harley Brown in Huddersfield

Harley Brown
Harley Brown was found with stab wounds in King's Mill Lane early on Monday morning, but later died. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

Harley Brown was found with stab wounds on King's Mill Lane in Huddersfield in the early hours of Monday. He died later in hospital.

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, who are both from Huddersfield, were due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Four other teenagers have been arrested in connection with Harley's death.

A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and a girl and a woman, aged 17 and 19, were also arrested in connection with the case. All four have been released on bail.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released without charge.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about the attack.

