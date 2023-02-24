Fire broke out at a former cinema which is being restored as a live music venue.

Firefighters were called to the Odeon building in Bradford on Friday morning after smoke was seen coming from the roof.

A multi-million pound project is underway to transform the historic building into Bradford Live, a venue and entertainment hub due to open in 2024.

Bradford Live said in a statement: "A fire broke out this morning in the roof space below the dome of the south turret.

"The fire was localised and has been contained by the fire service, who arrived promptly on the scene. The fire is now out and no one has been hurt."

Firefighters were called to the site on Thornton road this morning. Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews were called from Bradford, Odsall and Cleckheaton, as well as an aerial appliance from Leeds.

Originally built in 1930, the Bradford Odeon - formerly the New Victoria and the Gaumont - was a high-profile concert venue that hosted several Beatles gigs but became derelict after its closure in 2000.

When open the venue is expected to attract 300,000 visitors each year.

