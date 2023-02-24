A school has paid tribute to a "special" pupil after he was stabbed to death.

Harrogate Grammar School said 17-year-old Seb Mitchell "loved his family and friends so very much" and "will be missed".

Seb was attacked in an incident on Claro Road in Harrogate on Sunday, 19 February. He died two days later.

An online fundraising campaign in his memory has raised more than £10,000. The money will go towards a memorial and charities.

In a post on twitter, the grammar school said: "Sometimes it is impossible to find the right words. Please donate, if you can, to support Seb’s family to raise funds for a memorial.

"Something to remember & never forget a special young man who loved his family & friends so very much. He will be missed."

Tributes have been paid on social media, including from those who knew Seb through his love of martial arts.

Karate instructor Matt Price wrote on Facebook: "Seb Mitchell was a truly gifted karate student. To have his life taken from him at such a young age is a tragedy.

"It was truly a pleasure to be your instructor and friend.

"It truly shows that you must make the most of life when you can as you never know when it will end."

A 16-year-old boy was initially charged with attempted murder.

