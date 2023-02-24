Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called after a man was injured at about 8.30pm on Thursday night, 23 February.

The man is still in hospital receiving treatment but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said it was later reported that the incident happened in Whybourne Grove.

The road is closed as officers carry out enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist the investigation to come forward.