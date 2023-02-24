A woman who died after being hit by a car which crashed into a bus stop has been named as Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari.

Ms Kumari, 28, was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane, Leeds just before 8.30am on Wednesday, 22 February. She died at the scene.

A man in his forties, who was also hit by the car, is continuing to recover in hospital.

Stanningley Road was closed after the incident. Credit: MEN Media

The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had travelled on the Armley Gyratory before it drove down Stanningley Road towards Bradford.

The force wants to hear from witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle before the collision.