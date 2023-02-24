A man who raped two women including a teenager he plied with drugs after meeting her at an off licence has been jailed.

Fazan Bahder, 34, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, in Sheffield, assaulted his first victim when she was 17.

After meeting her at a shop, Bahder took the teenager back to his home address where the attack took place.

She was able to get out of the property and flag down two officers who were out on patrol.

South Yorkshire Police said Bahder invited his second victim over to his house where he punched her and attempted to strangle her.

He then threatened to stab her, before raping her.

After his arrest in October 2020, Bahder denied all offences but was later charged with three counts of rape and sexual assault.

He was found guilty of all offences at a trial in Sheffield and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday, 24 February.

Det Sgt Stephanie Phoenix said: “Bahder forced himself on these women for his own gratification, using drugs and violence as a weapon.

"These women have had their lives turned upside down due to his actions, and I hope this sentence marks the beginning for them putting this awful ordeal behind them."

She added: "No man should ever take advantage of a woman and it is our ongoing priority as a force that we will not tolerate this behaviour."