A teenager has been charged after a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in a fight in Stamford bus station.

Lincolnshire Police have charged 18-year-old Callum Goodfellow with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, common assault and criminal damage.

Officers were called at 10.16pm on Tuesday, 21 February, after a fight broke out between the occupants of a vehicle and people already in the bus station.

The fight is reported to have then spilled into the street.

Emergency services treated a man at the scene who is now in hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Response officers were deployed to the scene and found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. Credit: @RutStamSound

Goodfellow, of Ravel Close, Stamford, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, 22 February, and was charged on Thursday night.

Another 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released with no further action.

Det Insp Dave Penney said: “I know there will be people in the community who feel afraid about what has happened, but thankfully, incidents like this in the area are very rare.

"We don’t believe this was a random act of violence by strangers, but believe that the people involved were known to each other."

Police have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.